SNAP Result 2022 Out; Direct Link

SNAP 2022 result declared January 10, 2023

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has declared the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2022 result today, January 10, 2023. Aspirants who appeared in the SNAP test can check their score card through the official website-- snaptest.org. To access and download the SNAP 2022 score card, candidates need to log in with their SNAP ID and password.

SIU has conducted the SNAP entrance test on three days-- December 10, December 18 and December 23. The management entrance exam was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode between 2 pm and 3 pm. SNAP 2022 is held for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate (PG) management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM) offer by the university.

Direct Link: SNAP 2022 Score Card

How To Check SNAP 2022 Score Card

Step 1: Visit the official website -- snaptest.org

Step 2: Click on the "SNAP Score Card" link available on the top of the homepage

Step 3: Insert the SNAP 2022 Id and password on the next window

Step 4: The SNAP 2022 score card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the SNAP result PDF and take a print for further reference.