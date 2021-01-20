Image credit: Shutterstock SNAP Result 2020 On January 22 At Snaptest.org, Details Here

The result of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2020 will be announced on January 22, 2021. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam will be able to check their result on the official website, snaptest.org. To check SNAP exam result, candidates will have to login to the official website with their credentials. The exam was held on December 20, 2020, January 6 and 9, 2021, in single shifts from 11 am to 12 pm. The exam was conducted as a center-based online test.

On the basis of SNAP result, candidates will be shortlisted to participate in the admission process. Merit lists, on the basis of SNAP 2020 cut off marks, will be displayed on the official websites of the participating institutions.

How To Check SNAP 2020 Result

Go to the official website, snaptest.org

Click on the result link (the link will be available on the result day)

Key in your login details

Submit and check SBAP 2020 result

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP test) is a national-level entrance exam held to shortlist candidates for admission to postgraduate and postgraduate diploma programmes in Management. As per the SNAP exam pattern 2020, the paper had questions from three sections -- General English; Quantitative, Data Interpretation, and Data Sufficiency and Analytical and Logical Reasoning.

There is negative marking in the SNAP exam. One-fourth of the marks will be deducted for every wrong answer marked.