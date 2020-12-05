  • Home
SNAP Admit Card 2021: Symbiosis Releases Hall Ticket At Snaptest.org

SNAP Admit Card 2021: Symbiosis International University released the SNAP admit card 2021 for its national aptitude test, today, December 5, 2020.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 5, 2020 4:29 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Symbiosis International University released the SNAP admit card today, December 5, 2020. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website of SNAP- snaptest.org.

The University will not allow any student inside the examination hall without a hard copy of the SNAP admit card.

The University will organise the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test, or SNAP exam for admissions to MBA/PGDM courses. The test is scheduled for December 20, 2020, and January 6 and 9, 2021. It will be held in a computer-based mode at 94 centres across the country.

How To Download SNAP 2021 Admit Card

To download SNAP Admit Card 2021, candidates can follow the below steps:

STEP 1: Visit the official website of SNAP- snaptest.org

STEP 2: Then find and click the “Download Admit Card” button at the top of the page.

STEP 3: It will redirect you to the SNAP admit card page.

STEP 4: From there, enter the SNAP login credentials (username and password) to download the SNAP admit card.

STEP 5: Once you get the SNAP 2021 admit card, take a print out of it.

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test SNAP result
