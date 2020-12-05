SNAP Admit Card 2021: Symbiosis Releases Hall Ticket At Snaptest.org

The Symbiosis International University released the SNAP admit card today, December 5, 2020. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website of SNAP- snaptest.org.

The University will not allow any student inside the examination hall without a hard copy of the SNAP admit card.

The University will organise the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test, or SNAP exam for admissions to MBA/PGDM courses. The test is scheduled for December 20, 2020, and January 6 and 9, 2021. It will be held in a computer-based mode at 94 centres across the country.

How To Download SNAP 2021 Admit Card

To download SNAP Admit Card 2021, candidates can follow the below steps:

STEP 1: Visit the official website of SNAP- snaptest.org

STEP 2: Then find and click the “Download Admit Card” button at the top of the page.

STEP 3: It will redirect you to the SNAP admit card page.

STEP 4: From there, enter the SNAP login credentials (username and password) to download the SNAP admit card.

STEP 5: Once you get the SNAP 2021 admit card, take a print out of it.