  • Home
  • Education
  • SNAP 2022 Test 1 Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Structure

SNAP 2022 Test 1 Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Structure

SNAP 2022 entrance test 1 will be held tomorrow as an all-India exam in computer-based mode between 2 pm and 3 pm.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 9, 2022 3:03 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

SNAP 2022 Admit Card Out For December 10 Entrance Test
SNAP 2022: Test 1 Admit Card Tomorrow; Where, How To Download
SNAP Test 1 Admit Card 2022 On December 5; Key Details To Verify Before Downloading
SNAP 2022: Registration Window Closes Today; Apply At Snaptest.org
SNAP 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Exam From December 10
SNAP 2022: Registration Window Open Till November 24, Check Schedule Here
SNAP 2022 Test 1 Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Structure
SNAP test 1 entrance test tomorrow
New Delhi:

The test 1 of the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) entrance test will be held tomorrow, December 10. SNAP conducted to shortlist candidates for admission to postgraduate (PG) management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM) at the Symbiosis International University (SIU) is holding the SNAP entrance test on three days -- December 10, December 18 and December 23. SNAP 2022 will be held as an all-India exam in computer-based mode in all the three days between 2 pm and 3 pm.

Latest: Practice more to score well in SNAP 2022. Get previous year question papers here

Recommended: SNAP 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers. Check Now

Don't Miss: Check out the strategy followed by CAT 99%ilers. Download Free Ebook

SIU has made the SNAP 2022 December 10 entrance test admit cards available on the official website -- snaptest.org. To download SNAP test 2022 admit card, candidates will have to use their SNAP 2022 Id and password.

SNAP 2022 Test Structure

Section

Questions

Marks Per Correct Answer

Total Marks

General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability

15

1

15

Analytical and Logical Reasoning

25

1

25

Quantitative, Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency

20

1

20

Total

60

60

SNAP 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

  1. Go to the official website -- snaptest.org
  2. Select the tab designated for SNAP 2022 admit card
  3. Insert the SNAP 2022 Id and password on the next window
  4. Login and download the SNAP 2022 admit card
Click here for more Education News
Symbiosis National Aptitude Test SNAP result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Strong Action Taken Against Medical Colleges Not Maintaining Proper Faculty: Mansukh Mandaviya
Strong Action Taken Against Medical Colleges Not Maintaining Proper Faculty: Mansukh Mandaviya
IIT Jodhpur Invites Application For Various Executive Education Programme For Working Professionals
IIT Jodhpur Invites Application For Various Executive Education Programme For Working Professionals
University Of Hyderabad Starts Application For Admission To MBA 2023-25 Batch
University Of Hyderabad Starts Application For Admission To MBA 2023-25 Batch
Bihar Board To Release 10th, 12th Exam Schedule 2023 Today
Bihar Board To Release 10th, 12th Exam Schedule 2023 Today
JKBOSE Announces 12th Jammu Division Result 2022
JKBOSE Announces 12th Jammu Division Result 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................