SNAP 2022 Test 1 Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Structure

The test 1 of the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) entrance test will be held tomorrow, December 10. SNAP conducted to shortlist candidates for admission to postgraduate (PG) management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM) at the Symbiosis International University (SIU) is holding the SNAP entrance test on three days -- December 10, December 18 and December 23. SNAP 2022 will be held as an all-India exam in computer-based mode in all the three days between 2 pm and 3 pm.

