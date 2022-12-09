SNAP 2022 Test 1 Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Structure
SNAP 2022 entrance test 1 will be held tomorrow as an all-India exam in computer-based mode between 2 pm and 3 pm.
The test 1 of the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) entrance test will be held tomorrow, December 10. SNAP conducted to shortlist candidates for admission to postgraduate (PG) management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM) at the Symbiosis International University (SIU) is holding the SNAP entrance test on three days -- December 10, December 18 and December 23. SNAP 2022 will be held as an all-India exam in computer-based mode in all the three days between 2 pm and 3 pm.
Latest: Practice more to score well in SNAP 2022. Get previous year question papers here
Recommended: SNAP 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers. Check Now
Don't Miss: Check out the strategy followed by CAT 99%ilers. Download Free Ebook
SIU has made the SNAP 2022 December 10 entrance test admit cards available on the official website -- snaptest.org. To download SNAP test 2022 admit card, candidates will have to use their SNAP 2022 Id and password.
SNAP 2022 Test Structure
Section
Questions
Marks Per Correct Answer
Total Marks
General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability
15
1
15
Analytical and Logical Reasoning
25
1
25
Quantitative, Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency
20
1
20
Total
60
60
SNAP 2022 Admit Card: How To Download
- Go to the official website -- snaptest.org
- Select the tab designated for SNAP 2022 admit card
- Insert the SNAP 2022 Id and password on the next window
- Login and download the SNAP 2022 admit card