SNAP 2022 Test 1 Today; Exam Day Guidelines For Candidates, Key Points

SNAP test 2022 today from 2 pm

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) is all set to conduct the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) entrance test today, December 10. SNAP 2022 entrance test will be held in a computer-based test mode across 87 cities in India on three separate days. While the first will be conducted today, the second and third will be held on December 18 and 23 respectively. The SNAP test timing for the December 10 exam is from 2 pm to 3 pm.

SNAP is conducted to shortlist candidates for admission to postgraduate (PG) management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM) at SIU.

The SNAP 2022 test admit card is available on the official website -- snaptest.org. To download the SNAP test 2022 admit card, candidates must use their SNAP 2022 Id and password. Candidates taking the test must print a colour copy of the SNAP 2022 test admit card. Along with the coloured print of the SNAP test admit card 2022, applicants will have to produce a government-issued identification card. Soft copies of Id cards will not be accepted.

The reporting time for the SNAP 2022 test 1 scheduled to be held today is 12 noon.

Mobile phones, or any other electronic gadgets including watches, calculators and smart devices will not be allowed inside the exam centre.

Rough sheets will be supplied to the candidates during the exam. Candidates will have to write their names and entrance test seat numbers on each rough sheet and hand over the rough sheets at the end of the exam.

SNAP Test 2022: Things To Carry