SNAP 2022: Test 1 Admit Card Tomorrow; Where, How To Download

After downloading the SNAP 2022 admit card candidates need to verify their name, admission category, SNAP ID, test date, session timing, test centre address and seat number.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 4, 2022 3:04 pm IST

SNAP 2022 admit card
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) will release the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2022 test 1 admit card tomorrow, December 5, 2022. Once the SNAP admit can is issued it will be available for download on the official website- snaptest.org. By using the required login credentials such as Snap ID and password candidates will be able to access the admit card. The SNAP test 1 is scheduled to be held on December 10.

Latest: Practice more to score well in SNAP 2022. Get previous year question papers here

Recommended: SNAP 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers. Check Now

Don't Miss: Check out the strategy followed by CAT 99%ilers. Download Free Ebook

It is compulsory for every candidate to carry the SNAP 2022 admit card on the exam day. Along with the SNAP admit card, candidates are also required to carry a valid photo ID proof (aadhaar card, voter ID, PAN card, driving license or any other government-approved photo ID proof).

To download the admit card candidates first need to visit the official website of SIU and then click on the admit card link available on the homepage. After that enter the necessary details and click on submit. The SNAP 2022 admit card will get displayed on the screen. Download the admit card pdf and take a printout.

The details that will be mentioned in the SNAP 2022 admit card include the name of the candidate, date of birth, candidate's photograph, candidate's signature, SNAP ID, test centre, seat number, reporting time and exam day guidelines.

The SNAP 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on December 10, 18, and 23. The entrance test will be conducted for a duration of 60 minutes in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test
