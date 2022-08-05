  • Home
SNAP 2022: Registration Window Open Till November 24, Check Schedule Here

The candidates who want to pursue the MBA programme at SIU need to apply for SNAP 2022 through the official website— snaptest.org.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 5, 2022 1:37 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock

SNAP 2022: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) Pune has started the application process for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2022 for admission to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme. The candidates who want to pursue the MBA programme at SIU need to apply for SNAP 2022 through the official website— snaptest.org. The application process will continue till November 24 and the SNAP 2022 admit card will be issued on December 5 for Test 1 and December 10 for Test 2 and Test 3.

Latest: SNAP Previous Year Question/ Sample Papers. Free Download

Recommended: SNAP 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers. Check Now

The SNAP 2022 exam will be conducted in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. The SNAP Test 1 will be held on December 10, Test 2 on December 18 and Test 3 on December 23. As per the official schedule, the SNAP 2022 results will be declared on January 10, 2023.

The SNAP 2022 test will be conducted in 86 cities all over India. As per the SNAP 2022 exam pattern, the questions in the test will be from General English, Analytical and Logical Reasoning, Quantitative, Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency.

SNAP 2022: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Open the official website of SNAP-- snaptest.org.

Step 2. Register with all the required details like name, email ID, city, and mobile number.

Step 3. Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5. Download and take printouts of the application form for future needs.

The SNAP exam is conducted for admissions to MBA programmes at the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) in Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Nagpur.

