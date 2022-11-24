SNAP 2022: Registration Window Closes Today; Apply At Snaptest.org

Image credit: Shutterstock SNAP 2022 registration

The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2022 online application window will close today, November 24. To register candidates need to go to the official website– snaptest.org. The SNAP entrance examination is held for admission to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme at Symbiosis International University (SIU).

Candidates at first need to register with all the required details like name, email ID, city, and mobile number. After that log in to fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents. It is mandatory for candidates to download and take printouts of the application form as it may be required for further admission processing.

Any change in the online registration form except the candidate's name, date of birth, category, test city preferences and test date can be made only up to November 24, 2022. Candidates need to upload the latest scanned colour passport-size photo at the time of online registration for the SNAP test.

The SNAP test 2022 will be conducted on three different dates exam from December 10 to 23. It is scheduled to be held from 2 pm to 3 pm. A candidate can appear for up to three tests for SNAP 2022. If a candidate appears for more than one test, the higher score will be considered for the final percentile calculation and there will be no normalization.

A rigorous process that has been statistically tested will be administered to ensure that unique types of questions are framed under a specific topic across the question papers. The normal spread will ensure that there is no unfair advantage to candidates who opt for any specific test or multiple tests. This will ensure the normalisation of the spread of questions across sections. Furthermore, the question papers will be normalised for the level of difficulty across all three sets.