SNAP 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Exam From December 10

The Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune will close the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2022 application window tomorrow, November 24. Candidates can apply online for the SNAP exam through the official website– snaptest.org. While filling out the application form candidates need to pay Rs 1,950. After paying the SNAP registration fee, it is also mandatory to pay a separate fee of Rs 1,000 (non-refundable and non-transferable) for each programme per institute.

The exam is scheduled to be held on December 10, 18 and 23 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The test duration is of 60 minutes. As per the exam pattern, the questions will be from three sections- General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability; Analytical and Logical Reasoning; Quantitative, Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency.

The SNAP test 1 admit card will be available for download on the official website on December 5 and the SNAP test 2 and test 3 admit card will be available on December 10. The result will be announced on January 10, 2023.

Candidates who complete their payment for SNAP test 3 on or after November 22 till the end of SNAP registrations, will be allocated a time slot from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm. This is applicable for some particular test cities which include Agra, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Ambala, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Indore, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Patiala, and Pune. This has been done for the benefit of candidates due to the overwhelming response to SNAP.