  • Home
  • Education
  • SNAP 2022 Entrance Test 2 Today; All You Need To Know

SNAP 2022 Entrance Test 2 Today; All You Need To Know

SNAP 2022 Entrance Test: It has been made mandatory for the candidates taking the test to carry with them a coloured copy of the SNAP 2022 test admit card to the exam centre.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 18, 2022 12:04 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

SNAP 2022 Admit Card Out For December 18, 23 Exam; Steps To Download
SNAP 2022 Admit Card Out For December 18 Exam; Steps To Download
SNAP 2022 Test 1 Today; Exam Day Guidelines For Candidates, Key Points
SNAP 2022 Test 1 Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Structure
SNAP 2022 Admit Card Out For December 10 Entrance Test
SNAP 2022: Test 1 Admit Card Tomorrow; Where, How To Download
SNAP 2022 Entrance Test 2 Today; All You Need To Know
SNAP test 2 today from 2 pm
New Delhi:

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) will conduct the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) entrance test 2 today, December 18. SNAP 2022 entrance test 2 will be held as a computer-based test today. SNAP 2022 test is being held in three separate days. While the first test was held on December 10, the third is set to be conducted on December 23. The SNAP 2022 test 2 timing today is from 2 pm to 3 pm. The reporting time for the SNAP 2022 test 2 is 12 noon.

Latest: Practice more to score well in SNAP 2022. Get previous year question papers here

Recommended: SNAP 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers. Check Now

Don't Miss: Check out the strategy followed by CAT 99%ilers. Download Free Ebook

SNAP entrance test is held for shortlisting students for admission to postgraduate (PG) management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM) at SIU.

The SNAP 2022 test 2 admit card for December 18 exam has been made available on the official website -- snaptest.org. To download and access SNAP second test 2022 admit card, candidates will be required to use their SNAP 2022 Id and password. It has been made mandatory for the candidates taking the test to carry with them a coloured copy of the SNAP 2022 test admit card to the exam centre. Along with the coloured copy of the SNAP test 2 admit card 2022, applicants will have to produce a government-issued identification card. Soft copies of Id cards will not be accepted.

Mobile phones and other electronic gadgets including watches, calculators and smart devices will not be allowed inside the exam centre.

Candidates will be supplied with rough sheets during the exam. Students will need to write the names and entrance test seat numbers on each of the rough sheets and hand over the rough sheets at the end of the exam.

SNAP Entrance Test 2022: Things Students Can Carry

  1. Coloured copy of SNAP test admit card with recent passport size colour photo pasted in the space provided

  2. A valid government-issued photo ID proof in original

  3. A black or blue simple ball pen

Click here for more Education News
Symbiosis National Aptitude Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
More Than 75 Per Cent Colleges In Himachal Pradesh Without A Principal
More Than 75 Per Cent Colleges In Himachal Pradesh Without A Principal
CLAT 2023 Exam Today; Checklist For Law Aspirants, Admit Card Details
CLAT 2023 Exam Today; Checklist For Law Aspirants, Admit Card Details
IIT Kharagpur's First Phase Of Placement Draws To A Close With Over 1,600 Job Offers
IIT Kharagpur's First Phase Of Placement Draws To A Close With Over 1,600 Job Offers
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Extends Stray Vacancy Round Dates; Check Schedule Here
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Extends Stray Vacancy Round Dates; Check Schedule Here
AKTU Odd Semester Exam 2022-23: Registration Deadline Extended Till December 25
AKTU Odd Semester Exam 2022-23: Registration Deadline Extended Till December 25
.......................... Advertisement ..........................