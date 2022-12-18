SNAP 2022 Entrance Test 2 Today; All You Need To Know

SNAP test 2 today from 2 pm

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) will conduct the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) entrance test 2 today, December 18. SNAP 2022 entrance test 2 will be held as a computer-based test today. SNAP 2022 test is being held in three separate days. While the first test was held on December 10, the third is set to be conducted on December 23. The SNAP 2022 test 2 timing today is from 2 pm to 3 pm. The reporting time for the SNAP 2022 test 2 is 12 noon.

SNAP entrance test is held for shortlisting students for admission to postgraduate (PG) management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM) at SIU.

The SNAP 2022 test 2 admit card for December 18 exam has been made available on the official website -- snaptest.org. To download and access SNAP second test 2022 admit card, candidates will be required to use their SNAP 2022 Id and password. It has been made mandatory for the candidates taking the test to carry with them a coloured copy of the SNAP 2022 test admit card to the exam centre. Along with the coloured copy of the SNAP test 2 admit card 2022, applicants will have to produce a government-issued identification card. Soft copies of Id cards will not be accepted.

Mobile phones and other electronic gadgets including watches, calculators and smart devices will not be allowed inside the exam centre.

Candidates will be supplied with rough sheets during the exam. Students will need to write the names and entrance test seat numbers on each of the rough sheets and hand over the rough sheets at the end of the exam.

SNAP Entrance Test 2022: Things Students Can Carry