SNAP 2022 Admit Card Out For December 18 Exam; Steps To Download

SNAP 2022: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has released the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2022 admit card for Test 2. To check and download the SNAP admit card, candidates need to visit the official website- snaptest.org. The SNAP ID and password are required to access the admit card. The SNAP test 2 is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2022.

The details mentioned in the SNAP 2022 admit card are the name of the candidate, date of birth, candidate's photograph, candidate's signature, SNAP ID, test centre, seat number, reporting time and exam day guidelines.

Candidates need to carry the SNAP 2022 admit card on the exam day along with a valid photo ID proof (aadhaar card, voter ID, PAN card, driving license or any other government-approved photo ID proof).

SNAP 2022 Test 2 Admit Card: Steps To Download