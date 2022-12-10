  • Home
  • Education
  • SNAP 2022 Admit Card Out For December 18 Exam; Steps To Download

SNAP 2022 Admit Card Out For December 18 Exam; Steps To Download

The SNAP Test 2 admit card is released at snaptest.org. The examination will be held on December 18.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 10, 2022 5:10 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

SNAP 2022 Test 1 Today; Exam Day Guidelines For Candidates, Key Points
SNAP 2022 Test 1 Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Structure
SNAP 2022 Admit Card Out For December 10 Entrance Test
SNAP 2022: Test 1 Admit Card Tomorrow; Where, How To Download
SNAP Test 1 Admit Card 2022 On December 5; Key Details To Verify Before Downloading
SNAP 2022: Registration Window Closes Today; Apply At Snaptest.org
SNAP 2022 Admit Card Out For December 18 Exam; Steps To Download
SNAP 2022 Admit Card
Image credit: Shutterstock

SNAP 2022: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has released the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2022 admit card for Test 2. To check and download the SNAP admit card, candidates need to visit the official website- snaptest.org. The SNAP ID and password are required to access the admit card. The SNAP test 2 is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2022.

Latest: Practice more to score well in SNAP 2022. Get previous year question papers here

Recommended: SNAP 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers. Check Now

Don't Miss: Check out the strategy followed by CAT 99%ilers. Download Free Ebook

The details mentioned in the SNAP 2022 admit card are the name of the candidate, date of birth, candidate's photograph, candidate's signature, SNAP ID, test centre, seat number, reporting time and exam day guidelines.

SNAP 2022 Test 2 Admit Card Direct Link

Candidates need to carry the SNAP 2022 admit card on the exam day along with a valid photo ID proof (aadhaar card, voter ID, PAN card, driving license or any other government-approved photo ID proof).

SNAP 2022 Test 2 Admit Card: Steps To Download

  1. First of all visit the official website - snaptest.org
  2. Then from the homepage, select the SNAP 2022 admit card link.
  3. Enter the necessary credentials- SNAP 2022 ID, password and click on login.
  4. Download the SNAP 2022 admit card and carry it on the exam day.
Click here for more Education News
Symbiosis National Aptitude Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
B-Schools Should Focus On Producing Entrepreneurs, Socially Responsible Business Leaders: Ram Nath Kovind
B-Schools Should Focus On Producing Entrepreneurs, Socially Responsible Business Leaders: Ram Nath Kovind
UGC Asks Universities, Colleges To Celebrate ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav’ On December 11
UGC Asks Universities, Colleges To Celebrate ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav’ On December 11
University Bill: Kerala Governor Says Government Can't Act Unilaterally
University Bill: Kerala Governor Says Government Can't Act Unilaterally
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Merit List Out; Direct Link
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Merit List Out; Direct Link
DU PG Admission 2022: University Provides 75 Per Cent Fee Concession For PwBD Candidates
DU PG Admission 2022: University Provides 75 Per Cent Fee Concession For PwBD Candidates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................