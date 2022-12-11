  • Home
SNAP 2022 Admit Card Out For December 18, 23 Exam; Steps To Download

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has issued the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2022 admit card for December 18 and December 23 exam.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 11, 2022 1:54 pm IST

SNAP 2022 Admit Card Out For December 18, 23 Exam; Steps To Download
SNAP 2022 admit card download link activated at snaptest.org

SNAP 2022 Admit Card: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has issued the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2022 admit card for December 18 and December 23 exam. The candidates registered for the SNAP test second and third slot can download their admit card available on the official website-- snaptest.org. Candidates can check and download the SNAP test admit card using their SNAP ID and password.

SIU will conduct the SNAP entrance test for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate (PG) management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM) offer by the university. The SNAP 2022 examination is to be held on three days-- December 10, December 18 and December 23. The management entrance exam will be held as an all-India exam in computer-based mode in all the three days between 2 pm and 3 pm.

Steps To Download SNAP 2022 Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website -- snaptest.org

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "SNAP Test 02/03 Admit Card is available for download", on the homepage

Step 3: Insert the SNAP 2022 Id and password on the next window

Step 4: The SNAP 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a print for further reference.

SNAP 2022 Exam Pattern

Section

Questions

Marks Per Correct Answer

Total Marks

General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability

15

1

15

Analytical and Logical Reasoning

25

1

25

Quantitative, Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency

20

1

20

Total

60


60

