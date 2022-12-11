SNAP 2022 Admit Card Out For December 18, 23 Exam; Steps To Download

SNAP 2022 admit card download link activated at snaptest.org

SNAP 2022 Admit Card: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has issued the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2022 admit card for December 18 and December 23 exam. The candidates registered for the SNAP test second and third slot can download their admit card available on the official website-- snaptest.org. Candidates can check and download the SNAP test admit card using their SNAP ID and password.

Latest: Practice more to score well in SNAP 2022. Get previous year question papers here Recommended: SNAP 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers. Check Now Don't Miss: Check out the strategy followed by CAT 99%ilers. Download Free Ebook

SIU will conduct the SNAP entrance test for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate (PG) management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM) offer by the university. The SNAP 2022 examination is to be held on three days-- December 10, December 18 and December 23. The management entrance exam will be held as an all-India exam in computer-based mode in all the three days between 2 pm and 3 pm.

Direct Link: SNAP 2022 Admit Card

Steps To Download SNAP 2022 Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website -- snaptest.org

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "SNAP Test 02/03 Admit Card is available for download", on the homepage

Step 3: Insert the SNAP 2022 Id and password on the next window

Step 4: The SNAP 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a print for further reference.

SNAP 2022 Exam Pattern