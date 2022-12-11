SNAP 2022 Admit Card Out For December 18, 23 Exam; Steps To Download
The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has issued the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2022 admit card for December 18 and December 23 exam.
SNAP 2022 Admit Card: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has issued the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2022 admit card for December 18 and December 23 exam. The candidates registered for the SNAP test second and third slot can download their admit card available on the official website-- snaptest.org. Candidates can check and download the SNAP test admit card using their SNAP ID and password.
SIU will conduct the SNAP entrance test for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate (PG) management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM) offer by the university. The SNAP 2022 examination is to be held on three days-- December 10, December 18 and December 23. The management entrance exam will be held as an all-India exam in computer-based mode in all the three days between 2 pm and 3 pm.
Steps To Download SNAP 2022 Admit Card
Step 1: Go to the official website -- snaptest.org
Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "SNAP Test 02/03 Admit Card is available for download", on the homepage
Step 3: Insert the SNAP 2022 Id and password on the next window
Step 4: The SNAP 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the PDF and take a print for further reference.
SNAP 2022 Exam Pattern
Section
Questions
Marks Per Correct Answer
Total Marks
General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability
15
1
15
Analytical and Logical Reasoning
25
1
25
Quantitative, Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency
20
1
20
Total
60
60