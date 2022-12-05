SNAP 2022 Admit Card Out For December 10 Entrance Test

SNAP test 1 admit card out; exam on December 10

The Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) entrance test admit card has been made available today, December 5. The Symbiosis International University (SIU) will conduct the SNAP entrance test on three days -- December 10, December 18 and December 23. The university has made the admit cards of SNAP 2022 December 10 entrance test on the official website -- snaptest.org. To access and download SNAP test 2022 admit card, candidates will have to use their SNAP 2022 Id and password.

SNAP is held to shortlist applicants for admission to postgraduate (PG) management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM). SNAP 2022 will be conducted as an all-India exam in computer-based mode. According to the SNAP 2022 dates, SIU will declare the SNAP 2022 result on January 10, 2023.

SNAP 2022 Admit Card: To Download

Visit the official website -- snaptest.org Select the tab designated for SNAP 2022 admit card Insert the SNAP 2022 Id and password on the next window Login and download the SNAP 2022 admit card

A candidate can appear for up to three tests for SNAP, the university said, adding that if a candidate appears for more than one test, the higher score will be considered for the final percentile calculation in SNAP 2022 and there will be no normalization. The question papers will be normalised for the level of difficulty across all three sets.