SNAP 2021 Test Today; Admit Card Details, Exam Guidelines

SNAP test today from 2 pm

The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP Test) 2021 will start from today, December 19. The Symbiosis International University (SIU) will conduct the SNAP test 2021on December 19, 2021, January 8 and January 16, 2022. The SNAP 2021 tests will be held in computer-based mode in 94 cities across the country. The medium of the SNAP test is English. The test will contain 60 multiple choice questions across three sections.

SIU holds SNAP tests to shortlist candidates for admission to the postgraduate (PG) management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM). SIU has already released the December SNAP test 2021 admit cards on December 4. To access and download the SNAP 2021 exam admit cards, students will be required to login at the website -- snaptest.org with their usernames and passwords

SNAP 2021 Test Day Guidelines