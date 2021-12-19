SNAP 2021 Test Today; Admit Card Details, Exam Guidelines
The SNAP 2021 tests will be held in computer-based mode in 94 cities across the country. Reporting time for SNAP 2021 test is 12 noon.
The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP Test) 2021 will start from today, December 19. The Symbiosis International University (SIU) will conduct the SNAP test 2021on December 19, 2021, January 8 and January 16, 2022. The SNAP 2021 tests will be held in computer-based mode in 94 cities across the country. The medium of the SNAP test is English. The test will contain 60 multiple choice questions across three sections.
SIU holds SNAP tests to shortlist candidates for admission to the postgraduate (PG) management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM). SIU has already released the December SNAP test 2021 admit cards on December 4. To access and download the SNAP 2021 exam admit cards, students will be required to login at the website -- snaptest.org with their usernames and passwords
SNAP 2021 Test Day Guidelines
Students will have to take along with them a coloured copy of their SNAP exam 2021 admit cards. Black and white copies of SNAP admit card will not be allowed
Reporting time for SNAP 2021 test is 12 noon.
Along with the SNAP test admit card, students have to carry a valid photo ID card to the SNAP exam centres.
Other items to carry: Black or blue simple ball pen, mask, transparent water bottle, sanitiser
Mobile phones and other electronic devices will not be allowed inside the exam centre
To ensure no crowd is formed at the entrance of the SNAP exam centres 2020, students will be allowed a staggered entry