SNAP 2021 Result Declared; Direct Link, How To Check

SNAP 2021: Candidates can check the Symbiosis National Aptitude Online Test result on the official website- snaptest.org.

Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 1, 2022 12:35 pm IST

SNAP 2021 was held in three phases in the computer-based-test (CBT) mode across 94 cities.
Image credit: Shutterstock

SNAP 2021: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has announced the SNAP 2021 result today, February 1. Nearly 50,000 candidates had appeared for SNAP exam this year. Candidates can check the Symbiosis National Aptitude Online Test result on the official website- snaptest.org.

SNAP tests are held to shortlist candidates for admission to the postgraduate (PG) management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM).

SNAP 2021 Result: How To Check

Visit the official website-- snaptest.org.

On the homepage, click on the 'SNAP 2021 Result' link.

Enter your login credentials and click on submit.

The SNAP 2021 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a print out for future references.

SNAP 2021 Result: Direct Link

The exam was held in three phases in the computer-based-test (CBT) mode across 94 cities. SNAP 2021 exam was held for 60 minutes and consisted of 60 marks.

