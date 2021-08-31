  • Home
SNAP 2021 Registration Begins, Check List Of Documents Required

The Symbiosis International (deemed) University, Pune has begun the registration process for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2021. Those who wish to appear for SNAP 2021 can register at the official website— snaptest.org.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 31, 2021 1:57 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Symbiosis International (deemed) University, Pune has begun the registration process for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2021. Those who wish to appear for SNAP 2021 can register at the official website— snaptest.org. The application process will continue till November 27 and the SNAP 2021 admit card will be issued on December 4, 2021.

Alert: Direct Link for SNAP Exam Registration, Click Here.

The exam is conducted for admissions to MBA programs at the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Nagpur. SIMB has 26 MBA programmes across 16 institutes.

Direct Link To Register For SNAP 2021

The aptitude test is slated to be conducted in a computer-based mode on December 19, 2021, January 8, 16, 2022.

SNAP 2021: How To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of SNAP-- snaptest.org

Step 2. On the homepage, find and click on the registration link

Step 3. Register on the main site with details like name, email ID, city, and mobile number

Step 4. Fill in the application form

Step 4. Upload necessary documents in the specified format. Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5. Download and save the application for future reference

SNAP Application Form 2021: Documents Required

Candidates must keep ready the following set of documents ready before filling the SNAP registration form.

  • Valid ID proof such as a Driving license/ Pan card/ Voter ID card/ Adhaar card
  • Contact number
  • Email ID
  • Scanned passport size coloured photograph
  • Scanned signature
  • 10th class mark sheet
  • 12th class mark sheet
  • Graduation certificate
