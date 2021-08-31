SNAP 2021 Registration Begins, Check List Of Documents Required
The Symbiosis International (deemed) University, Pune has begun the registration process for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2021. Those who wish to appear for SNAP 2021 can register at the official website— snaptest.org. The application process will continue till November 27 and the SNAP 2021 admit card will be issued on December 4, 2021.
The exam is conducted for admissions to MBA programs at the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Nagpur. SIMB has 26 MBA programmes across 16 institutes.
The aptitude test is slated to be conducted in a computer-based mode on December 19, 2021, January 8, 16, 2022.
SNAP 2021: How To Apply
Step 1. Visit the official website of SNAP-- snaptest.org
Step 2. On the homepage, find and click on the registration link
Step 3. Register on the main site with details like name, email ID, city, and mobile number
Step 4. Fill in the application form
Step 4. Upload necessary documents in the specified format. Click on the ‘Submit’ button
Step 5. Download and save the application for future reference
SNAP Application Form 2021: Documents Required
Candidates must keep ready the following set of documents ready before filling the SNAP registration form.
- Valid ID proof such as a Driving license/ Pan card/ Voter ID card/ Adhaar card
- Contact number
- Email ID
- Scanned passport size coloured photograph
- Scanned signature
- 10th class mark sheet
- 12th class mark sheet
- Graduation certificate