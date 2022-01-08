SNAP 2021 Day 2 Exam Today; Details On Admit Card, Test Guidelines

SNAP day 2 test today

The Symbiosis National Aptitude day 2 test (SNAP Test) will be held today, January 8. The Symbiosis International University (SIU) which holds the SNAP Test will conduct the test in computer-based mode. The medium of the SNAP test is English. The test will contain 60 multiple choice questions across three sections. The first test was held on December 19, 2021, and the third and the final test will be held on January 16, 2022.

SNAP tests are held to shortlist candidates for admission to the postgraduate (PG) management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM).

To access and download the SNAP 2021 exam admit cards, students will be required to login at the website -- snaptest.org with their usernames and passwords

SNAP 2021 Test Day Guidelines