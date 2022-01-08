SNAP 2021 Day 2 Exam Today; Details On Admit Card, Test Guidelines
The Symbiosis National Aptitude day 2 test (SNAP Test) will be held today, January 8. The Symbiosis International University (SIU) which holds the SNAP Test will conduct the test in computer-based mode. The medium of the SNAP test is English. The test will contain 60 multiple choice questions across three sections. The first test was held on December 19, 2021, and the third and the final test will be held on January 16, 2022.
SNAP tests are held to shortlist candidates for admission to the postgraduate (PG) management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM).
To access and download the SNAP 2021 exam admit cards, students will be required to login at the website -- snaptest.org with their usernames and passwords
SNAP 2021 Test Day Guidelines
Students will have to take along with them a coloured copy of their SNAP exam 2021 admit cards. Black and white copies of SNAP admit card will not be allowed
Along with the SNAP test admit card, students have to carry a valid photo ID card to the SNAP exam centres.
Other items to carry: Black or blue simple ball pen, mask, transparent water bottle, sanitiser
Mobile phones and other electronic devices will not be allowed inside the exam centre
To ensure no crowd is formed at the entrance of the SNAP exam centres 2020, students will be allowed a staggered entry