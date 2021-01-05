SNAP 2020 Test Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) will conduct the SNAP 2020 tests tomorrow, January 6. This will be the second SNAP test. The first SNAP 2020, as per the SNAP exam date 2020, has already been held on December 20, 2020 and the last one is due on January 9. Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP test) is conducted to shortlist candidates for admission to postgraduate and postgraduate diploma management programmes. The aptitude test is scheduled to be held in computer-based mode between 11 am and 12 noon tomorrow at designated SNAP exam centres across the country.

The administering body of SNAP 2020 test -- SIU -- has released SNAP Test day Guide and Social Distancing Guidelines to be followed by the aspirants on the SNAP exam date 2021. As per the guidelines, candidates are advised to reach the exam centres at 9 am. Along with a coloured print of the SNAP admit card, students have to carry a valid photo ID card to the SNAP exam centres.

SNAP Exam Pattern 2020

As per the SNAP exam pattern 2020, the duration of the aptitude test is one hour. Candidates have to answer 60 multiple choice questions of one mark each. The question paper, as per the SNAP exam pattern 2020, will be divided into three sections -- General English; Quantitative, Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency and Analytical and Logical Reasoning. One-fourth of the marks will be deducted for every wrong answer marked.

On the basis of SNAP results, aspirants will be shortlisted for further admission processes. Merit list will be displayed on the official website of the SNAP participating institute on the basis of the SNAP 2020 cut-off marks.