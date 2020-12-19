SNAP 2020 Exams Start Tomorrow; Know Exam Day Guidelines

  • Home
SNAP 2020 Test Tomorrow; Check Admit Card Details, Exam Day Guidelines

The Symbiosis International University will start the SNAP 2020 tests from tomorrow in computer-based mode.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 19, 2020 2:47 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) will start the SNAP 2020 tests from tomorrow, December 20. The 2020’s edition of Symbiosis National Aptitude Test, commonly known as SNAP test, will be held on December 20, 2020, January 6 and January 9, 2021. The SNAP 2020 tests are scheduled to be held in computer-based mode at 94 SNAP exam centres across the country.

SNAP December 20 Exam -- Admit Card

The university conducts SNAP tests to shortlist candidates for admission to the postgraduate management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM). SIU has already released the SNAP 2020 admit cards for the December 20 exam. To access the SNAP 2020 exam admit cards, students have to login at the website -- snaptest.org with their usernames and passwords

SNAP 2020 Exam Day Guidelines

  • Students have to take along with them a coloured copy of their SNAP exam 2020 admit cards

  • Students are advised to reach their SNAP 2020 exam centres by 9 am in the morning

  • Along with the SNAP admit card, students have to carry a valid photo ID card to the SNAP exam centres

  • To ensure no crowd is formed at the entrance of the SNAP exam centres 2020, students will be allowed a staggered entry

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test
