SNAP 2020 Exams Start Tomorrow; Know Exam Day Guidelines

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) will start the SNAP 2020 tests from tomorrow, December 20. The 2020’s edition of Symbiosis National Aptitude Test, commonly known as SNAP test, will be held on December 20, 2020, January 6 and January 9, 2021. The SNAP 2020 tests are scheduled to be held in computer-based mode at 94 SNAP exam centres across the country.

SNAP December 20 Exam -- Admit Card

The university conducts SNAP tests to shortlist candidates for admission to the postgraduate management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM). SIU has already released the SNAP 2020 admit cards for the December 20 exam. To access the SNAP 2020 exam admit cards, students have to login at the website -- snaptest.org with their usernames and passwords

SNAP 2020 Exam Day Guidelines