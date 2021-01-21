SNAP 2020 Result Declared; What’s Next

The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2020 result has been declared on January 21, 2021, on the official website - snaptest.org. All the candidates who appeared in the SNAP 2020 entrance exam will be able to check their result using their login credentials. The SNAP 2020 test was held on December 20, 2020, January 6 and 9, 2021.

The exam was held as a centre-based online test in a single shift for a duration of one hour.

Here's a direct link to check SNAP 2020 result

How To Download SNAP 2020 Result:

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download SNAP 2020 scorecard

1- Click on the official website - snaptest.org

2- Enter SNAP ID and password

3- SNAP result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

4- Download SNAP result 2020 and take a print out of the result

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP test) is a national-level entrance exam held to shortlist candidates seeking admission to postgraduate and postgraduate diploma programmes in Management.

SNAP 2020 Result: What’s Next?

Now that the result has been declared, Symbiosis International (Deemed) University and other participating colleges will release a list of shortlisted candidates. The list of shortlisted candidates is prepared based on the sectional cut-off obtained in SNAP result 2020. All the selected candidates will be required to appear for the following rounds.

1- Group exercise and personal interaction i.e. GE-PI

2- Writing ability test i.e. WAT

3- Final selection