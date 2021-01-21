SNAP 2020 Result To Be Released Tomorrow At Snaptest.org

Symbiosis International (Deemed) University will announce the SNAP 2020 result tomorrow, January 22, 2021. The first, second and third attempts of SNAP 2020 were held in a computer-based mode on December 20, 2020, January 6, 2021, and January 9, 2021, respectively. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination will be able to check the SNAP result 2020 on the official website- snaptest.org.

How To Check SNAP 2020 Result

Visit the official website - snaptest.org Enter SNAP ID and password SNAP Result 2020 will appear on the screen Download SNAP Result 2020 and take its print out for future reference

Soon after the announcement, the shortlisted candidates will be eligible to appear for a GD-PI and WAT. SNAP 2020 merit lists will be displayed on the official websites of the participating institutions.

According to the SNAP exam pattern, the paper had questions from three sections -- General English; Quantitative, Data Interpretation, and Data Sufficiency and Analytical and Logical Reasoning.

What Is SNAP?

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) is a national-level entrance exam conducted every year to offer admissions to postgraduate (PG) and postgraduate diploma programmes in Management (PGDM).