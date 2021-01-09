SNAP 2020 Phase Three Test Today; Check Exam Day Guidelines

The third and final session of SNAP 2020 tests will be conducted by the Symbiosis International University (SIU) today on January 9. The first SNAP 2020, as per the SNAP exam date 2020, was conducted on December 20, 2020, and second on January 6, 2021. The SNAP 2020 test will be held as a centre-based online test between 11 am and 12 noon today. Candidates have to answer 60 multiple choice questions of one mark each.

SIU has released SNAP Test day Guide and Social Distancing Guidelines to be followed by the SNAP 2020 aspirants. As per the guidelines, candidates are advised to reach the exam centres at 9 am. Along with a coloured print of the SNAP admit card, students have to carry a valid photo ID card to the SNAP exam centres.

On the basis of SNAP results, aspirants will be shortlisted for further admission processes. Merit list will be displayed on the official website of the SNAP participating institute on the basis of the SNAP 2020 cut-off marks.

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP test) is conducted to shortlist candidates for admission to postgraduate and postgraduate diploma management programmes. The question paper, as per the SNAP exam pattern 2020, will be divided into three sections -- General English; Quantitative, Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency and Analytical and Logical Reasoning. One-fourth of the marks will be deducted for every wrong answer marked.