SNAP 2020: Mock Test Registration Begins; Here Are The Details

Symbiosis International University has started the SNAP 2020 mock test registration today, October 30. The Symbiosis University will organise the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test, or SNAP exam, for admission to MBA/PGDM courses. SNAP 2020 will be conducted on December 20, January 6 and 9, 2021 in computer-based mode. SNAP 2020 is scheduled to be held across 94 centres of the country.

SNAP 2020 mock test slot booking window has opened today. Earlier, the Symbiosis University has begun the SNAP exam 2020 registration on September 24.

Candidates willing to appear in SNAP exam and take admission in one of the courses at Symbiosis International University must fill the SNAP application form. It is mandatory for candidates to fulfil the SNAP 2020 eligibility criteria, failing to which the registration would be cancelled.

SNAP 2020

This year, SNAP 2020 will be held thrice. the SNAP exam pattern has been changed completely. The total number of SNAP test centres have been increased. Last year, SNAP was held at 90 exam centres, this year, SNAP is scheduled at 94 test centres. The additional exam centres are Palgarh, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurugram.

SNAP 2020 Mock Test

Candidates who had successfully submitted the SNAP 2020 application form by October 17 and paid the requisite registration fee will be able to book the slot for SNAP mock test.

Details required to slot booking and mock test: