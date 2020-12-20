SNAP 2020: MBA Candidates Find Entrance Examination Moderately Difficult

SNAP 2020 candidates find paper moderately difficult

Symbiosis International University conducted the first attempt of annual entrance examination Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP 2020) from 11 am to 12 pm for admissions into postgraduate management courses. The exam was a computer-based test (CBT). The new exam pattern this year evoked mixed reactions from the aspirants as some found it easy while others found it moderately difficult. The Symbiosis University will release the admit card for second attempt tomorrow.

One of the aspirants Akshit found the paper moderately difficult as he said, “It was my first SNAP attempt, the overall difficulty level was moderate and I attempted a total of 44 questions. For me General English was easy to moderate, logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude were moderate. There were no reading comprehensions in the general English section”.

Another aspirant named Dhruv said, “The exam was not that tough. “I attempted 42 questions, according to me the section wise difficulty level, General English was moderate, Quantitative aptitude and Logical Reasoning was easy for me. I also appeared for CAT”.

The aspirants also found the reasoning section tricky as one of them named Prince said, “Exam was easy, I found reasoning a bit tough. It was expected that in the general english section, reading comprehensions would be asked but there were no such question. Most of the questions were asked from grammar. The reasoning section was the toughest for me”.

SNAP 2020 Second Round

The admit card for the second round will be released tomorrow on the official website snaptest.org. The candidates can procure their admit card by logging in the admission portal using their credentials. The second attempt will be held on January 6, 2021.