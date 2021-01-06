SNAP 2020: Management Entrance Exam Today At 11 AM

Symbiosis International University (SIU) will be conducting the phase two of Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP 2021) today at 11 am. It will be a computer-based test (CBT). SNAP 2020 candidates will have to report at the designated centres to appear for the entrance examination for admissions to postgraduate and postgraduate diploma management courses (MBA/ PGDM) offered by the University. This will be the second SNAP test. The first SNAP test was held on December 20 while the third one will be held on January 9.



SNAP 2020 question paper pattern

SNAP 2020 will be an hour-long computer-based test in which 60 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) will be asked. A timer will be reflecting at the corner of the screen to make the SNAP candidates aware about the time left and the exam window will close down as soon as the time gets over.

SNAP 2020 question paper will be divided into three sections-

General english: Reading comprehension, verbal reasoning, verbal ability- It will have a total of 15 questions of 1 mark each.

Analytical and logical reasoning- It will have 25 questions of 1 mark each

Quantitative, Data interpretation and Data sufficiency- It will have 20 questions of 1 mark each.

There will be negative marking as per which one-fourth marks will be reduced for each wrong answer.

Documents required for SNAP 2020

The SNAP 2020 candidates need to carry a coloured print of the SNAP admit card and a photo ID. They have been advised to reach the designated exam centres by 9 am.

SNAP 2020 guidelines

Symbiosis International University has released a SNAP 2020 Test Day guide and COVID-19 Social Distancing Guidelines that are to be followed by the aspirants on the SNAP exam date 2021.

The MBA or PGDM candidates can only appear for either of two SNAP attempts in one year. If a candidate appears twice for SNAP entrance exams, their best out of two scores will be considered.