SNAP 2020: Know How To Appear For Second Mock Test

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has provided a second opportunity to all those candidates who missed to appear in the first round of SNAP mock test 2020. In a notification issued on the official website, it has been stated that SNAP Mock Test 2 will be held from November 19 to November 22, 2020. All candidates who complete the registration by November 17, 2020, will be eligible to participate in the SNAP 2020 Mock Test 2.

SNAP 2020 - Important Dates





Events Dates SNAP Mock Test November 19, 2020 to November 22, 2020 Last Date for Registration of Practice Exam November 17, 2020 SNAP Mock Test Result Date To be announced Admit Card Available Date December 5, 2020 SNAP 2020 Exam Date December 20, 2020

January 06, 2021

January 09, 2021 Result Declaration Date January 22, 2021





How To Take SNAP Mock Test Online

Candidates who would like to take admission in one of the postgraduate (PG) programmes at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) must register and appear for the Symbiosis National Aptitude 2020.

SNAP 2020: Registration Process

Check the steps that are listed below to know how to register and appear for the SNAP mock test:

Step 1: Visit the official SNAP website or Click here.

Step 2: Find and click on the ‘register’ tab.

Step 3: Fill the registration form part I with required valid information such as applicant’s name, Date of Birth, phone number, email ID, category, nationality, etc.

Step 4: Choose the date of SNAP 2020. (you can select two tests out of three)

Step 5: Upload your recent passport size photograph (not more than 3 months old).

Step 6: Make a payment of Rs 1750 online for the examination.

Step 7: Fill and complete the final registration form part II.

Step 8: Make a payment of Rs 1000 per program for the programmes selected.

Steps to take SNAP Mock Test:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test.

Step 2: Log in with the credentials (SNAP ID/ email ID and password)

Step 3: Book a convenient slot and attend mock test 2

What Is SNAP 2020 Mock Test

The SNAP 2020 consists of three section:

General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Ability, Verbal Reasoning - 15 questions. Analytical & Logical Reasoning - 25 questions. Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency - 20 questions.

The SNAP 2020 practice exam consists of three sections with 60 objective type questions. The duration of the examination will be 60 minutes (11 am to 12 pm). Each question carries one mark. 0.25 will be deducted for each wrong answer. The answers can be changed at any time during the examination. Candidates can also switch from one question to another during the examination.

SNAP 2020 Mock Test: General Instructions

To answer the questions click against any option.

Click “Next” to go to the next question.

Click “Previous” to go to the previous question.

Enter the question number in the “GO TO” box and click on the “GO” button to move to the specific question.

Click “End Section” to close the section and go to the next section.

Select the “Mark for Review” button to revisit the answer later.

Select “Mark Unattempted” to answer the question later.

Click on question no. in “Section Summary” to move the specific question.

Click the “End Test” button to submit and close the exam.

Click on the “OK” button on the confirmation page to exit from the exam.

The end test button will be enabled 10 minutes before the end of the exam.

About SNAP 2020

The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test is a national level entrance exam that will be conducted online on December 20, 2020, January 06, 2021, and January 09, 2021, from 11 am to 12 noon (1 hour) in 94 cities.