SNAP 2020: Know All About Changed Exam Pattern

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has changed the exam pattern of SNAP 2020. As per the revised exam pattern of SNAP 2020, the total number of questions had been reduced to 60 from 110. SIU will conduct SNAP 2020 on three different dates i.e. December 20, 2020, January 6 and 9, 2021. This is a big change because in the past the SNAP exam was conducted only once. Moreover, the duration of the exam has also been reduced. Know how to prepare for SNAP 2020.

SNAP Exam Pattern 2020: Key Points

The total time duration from SNAP 2020 has been reduced to one hour. Earlier, the total time duration was two hours

The total number of questions have also been reduced to 60 from 110. Apart from that, there will be no special question

Due to the impact of COVID-19, SNAP 2020 will now be conducted on three different dates

This year, there will be no Special Questions, only MCQs will be asked

Revised Exam Pattern of SNAP 2020

Candidates must take a look at the revised exam pattern of SNAP 2020 to have an idea about section name, mode of exam, exam time duration, marking scheme and so forth. SNAP 2020 is a computer-based (online) exam to admit candidates in the MBA programme offered by Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

New SNAP 2020 Exam Pattern- Overview





Particulars Details SNAP 2020 exam mode Online Duration of SNAP 2020 60 minutes (One hour) Type of questions Multiple Choice Questions (Objective type) Number of sections Three i.e. General English (Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning and Verbal Ability)

Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency

Analytical & Logical Reasoning Negative marking Yes, scheme applicable (For each wrong answer 1/4th of the total allotted mark will be deducted)





SNAP Exam Pattern 2020 (Section-wise breakup)



