New Delhi:

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has changed the exam pattern of SNAP 2020. As per the revised exam pattern of SNAP 2020, the total number of questions had been reduced to 60 from 110. SIU will conduct SNAP 2020 on three different dates i.e. December 20, 2020, January 6 and 9, 2021. This is a big change because in the past the SNAP exam was conducted only once. Moreover, the duration of the exam has also been reduced. Know how to prepare for SNAP 2020.

SNAP Exam Pattern 2020: Key Points

  • The total time duration from SNAP 2020 has been reduced to one hour. Earlier, the total time duration was two hours

  • The total number of questions have also been reduced to 60 from 110. Apart from that, there will be no special question

  • Due to the impact of COVID-19, SNAP 2020 will now be conducted on three different dates

  • This year, there will be no Special Questions, only MCQs will be asked

Revised Exam Pattern of SNAP 2020

Candidates must take a look at the revised exam pattern of SNAP 2020 to have an idea about section name, mode of exam, exam time duration, marking scheme and so forth. SNAP 2020 is a computer-based (online) exam to admit candidates in the MBA programme offered by Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

New SNAP 2020 Exam Pattern- Overview


Particulars

Details

SNAP 2020 exam mode

Online

Duration of SNAP 2020

60 minutes (One hour)

Type of questions

Multiple Choice Questions (Objective type)

Number of sections

Three i.e.

  • General English (Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning and Verbal Ability)

  • Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency

  • Analytical & Logical Reasoning

Negative marking

Yes, scheme applicable (For each wrong answer 1/4th of the total allotted mark will be deducted)


SNAP Exam Pattern 2020 (Section-wise breakup)


Section name

Number of questions

Marks

General English (Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning and Verbal Ability)

15

15

Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency

20

20

Analytical & Logical Reasoning

25

25

Total

60

60

