SNAP 2020: Know All About Changed Exam Pattern
Check changed SNAP 2020 exam pattern, number of questions along with weightage of all the sections. As per revised SNAP exam pattern, the total time duration and number of questions have been reduced.
Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has changed the exam pattern of SNAP 2020. As per the revised exam pattern of SNAP 2020, the total number of questions had been reduced to 60 from 110. SIU will conduct SNAP 2020 on three different dates i.e. December 20, 2020, January 6 and 9, 2021. This is a big change because in the past the SNAP exam was conducted only once. Moreover, the duration of the exam has also been reduced. Know how to prepare for SNAP 2020.
SNAP Exam Pattern 2020: Key Points
The total time duration from SNAP 2020 has been reduced to one hour. Earlier, the total time duration was two hours
The total number of questions have also been reduced to 60 from 110. Apart from that, there will be no special question
Due to the impact of COVID-19, SNAP 2020 will now be conducted on three different dates
This year, there will be no Special Questions, only MCQs will be asked
Revised Exam Pattern of SNAP 2020
Candidates must take a look at the revised exam pattern of SNAP 2020 to have an idea about section name, mode of exam, exam time duration, marking scheme and so forth. SNAP 2020 is a computer-based (online) exam to admit candidates in the MBA programme offered by Symbiosis International (Deemed University).
New SNAP 2020 Exam Pattern- Overview
Particulars
Details
SNAP 2020 exam mode
Online
Duration of SNAP 2020
60 minutes (One hour)
Type of questions
Multiple Choice Questions (Objective type)
Number of sections
Three i.e.
Negative marking
Yes, scheme applicable (For each wrong answer 1/4th of the total allotted mark will be deducted)
SNAP Exam Pattern 2020 (Section-wise breakup)
Section name
Number of questions
Marks
General English (Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning and Verbal Ability)
15
15
Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency
20
20
Analytical & Logical Reasoning
25
25
Total
60
60