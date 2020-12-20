Image credit: Shutterstock SNAP 2020 Exam Today At 11 AM

The first session of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2020 will be held today, December 20, 2020, from 11 am. The Symbiosis International University (SIU) will conduct SNAP 2020 at 94 test centres across the country. The next two sessions will be held on January 6 and 9, 2021. The management entrance exam is held as a computer-based test (CBT). The exam will have 60 multiple-choice questions.

SNAP Admit Card 2020

Candidates will have to carry a colored copy of the SNAP admit card along with a valid photo ID to the test center. Candidates will be allowed to enter the exam venue in a staggered manner to avoid overcrowding.

The university conducts Symbiosis National Aptitude Test, or SNAP to shortlist candidates for admission to the postgraduate management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM).

SNAP 2021 admit card for the January 6 session will be released tomorrow, December 21. For the January 9 exam, SNAP admit card will be issued on December 24.

How To Download SNAP 2020 Admit Card

STEP 1: Visit the official website of SNAP- snaptest.org

STEP 2: Then find and click the “Download Admit Card” button at the top of the page.

STEP 3: It will redirect you to the SNAP admit card page.

STEP 4: From there, enter the SNAP login credentials (username and password) to download the SNAP admit card.