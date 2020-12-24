  • Home
  • Education
  • SNAP 2020: Admit Card Released For MBA Entrance Exam on January 9

SNAP 2020: Admit Card Released For MBA Entrance Exam on January 9

Symbiosis International University has released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2021 admit card on its official website snaptest.org for the third phase of postgraduate management entrance examination (MBA) to be held on January 9.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 24, 2020 9:25 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

SNAP 2020: Admit Card Released For January 6 Exam
SNAP 2020: MBA Candidates Find Entrance Examination Moderately Difficult
SNAP 2020 Exam Today At 11 AM
SNAP 2020 Test Tomorrow; Check Admit Card Details, Exam Day Guidelines
SNAP Admit Card 2021: Symbiosis Releases Hall Ticket At Snaptest.org
SNAP 2020 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow
SNAP 2020: Admit Card Released For MBA Entrance Exam on January 9
Admit card released for SNAP 2020 entrance exam on January 9
New Delhi:

Symbiosis International University has released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2021 admit card on its official website snaptest.org for the third phase of postgraduate management entrance examination (MBA) to be held on January 9. Candidates can download their SNAP admit card 2021 from the SNAP website by entering their SNAP id and password. SNAP entrance examination is being held in three phases-- December 5, 2020, January 6 and 9, 2021. The SNAP 2021 result will be announced on January 22.

Steps to download SNAP admit card 2020

  • First visit the SNAP official website

  • Click on the SNAP admit card tab on the right-hand corner

  • A new login page will appear on the screen

  • Enter the SNAP ID and password and then click on the login tab

  • SNAP admit card will be displayed on the screen

  • Check all the details mentioned, download and take a coloured print out of the admit card

SNAP admit card 2021 would consist of name, category, signature and picture of the candidate, SNAP ID, SNAP test centre address, date of birth, bar code and instructions to be followed at the test centre.

SNAP admit card 2021 would also have additional details with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic including COVID 19 guidelines, social distancing guidelines and COVID-19 related undertaking form.

SNAP 2021 candidates must carry an identity proof such as PAN card, Aadhar card or Voter card, a bottle of sanitizer, and wear a mask inside the examination hall.

Click here for more Education News
Symbiosis National Aptitude Test SNAP result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Rajasthan Governor Asks Agriculture Universities To Work For Development, Prosperity Of Farmers
Rajasthan Governor Asks Agriculture Universities To Work For Development, Prosperity Of Farmers
IIM Indore Sets National Record By Distributing Over 18,000 Sanitary Napkins
IIM Indore Sets National Record By Distributing Over 18,000 Sanitary Napkins
UP Board Extends Last Date To Apply For Classes 10, 12 Exams
UP Board Extends Last Date To Apply For Classes 10, 12 Exams
Ramkumar Ramamoorthy To Join Krea University As Its First Pro Vice-Chancellor
Ramkumar Ramamoorthy To Join Krea University As Its First Pro Vice-Chancellor
JNU Will Alter Academic Calendar To Compensate For Loss Of Classes: Vice-Chancellor
JNU Will Alter Academic Calendar To Compensate For Loss Of Classes: Vice-Chancellor
.......................... Advertisement ..........................