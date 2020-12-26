SNAP 2020 Admit Card Released For January 9 Exam; Details Here

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has released the SNAP admit cards 2020 on the official website for the January 9, 2021 exam. The Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test registered candidates can download the SNAP 2020 admit cards from the website -- snaptest.org. SNAP is conducted to shortlist candidates for admission to the postgraduate management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM). SNAP 2020 is held as an all-India exam.

SNAP 2020 is being conducted in three sessions this year. The first SNAP test was held on December 20, the second is due on January 6 and the last is scheduled on January 9. The SNAP 2020 admit card link for the January 9 SNAP test will be active upto the date of the exam. As per the SNAP 2020 dates, SIU will release the results of SNAP 2020 on January 22, 2021.

SNAP 2020 Admit Card: To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- snaptest.org

Step 2: Select the tab designated for SNAP 2020 admit card

Step 3: Insert the SNAP 2020 Id and password on the next window

Step 4: Login and download the SNAP 2020 admit card

The SNAP admit card has mention of details of the candidate and SNAP exam centre, reporting time. Along with the SNAP 2020 admit card, candidates have to produce a government ID for verification process during the time of SNAP 2020 exam. Valid photo id may be a driving license, voter ID, passport or aadhar card.