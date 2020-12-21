SNAP 2020: Admit card released for January 6 exam

Symbiosis International University has released the SNAP admit card 2020 online on its official website for the second attempt of postgraduate management entrance examination Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP 2020). Candidates can download the SNAP admit card 2020 using the SNAP ID and password on the official website . The SNAP will be held on January 6, 2021. The third phase of SNAP 2020 will take place on January 9, 2021, in the form of computer-based test (CBT).

Steps to download SNAP 2020 admit card

Visit the SNAP official website

Then click the Admit Card button at the top right corner of the screen.The page will redirect to the “SNAP 2020 - Admit Card Login” page.

Candidates have to enter their SNAP login credentials (SNAP ID and Password).

Click on the “Login” button.

SNAP 2020 admit card will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout of the SNAP Admit Card 2020 for future use.

The aspirants must paste a recent passport size photo on the space provided on the printed SNAP admit card. The admit card will consist of the name of the candidate along with SNAP ID, date of birth (DOB), SNAP exam date and reporting time, test centre, seat number and SNAP 2020 exam day guidelines.

The first attempt of SNAP 2020 was held on December 20 in an online format. The exam was reviewed as moderately difficult by the aspirants.