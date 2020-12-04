SNAP 2020 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow

Symbiosis International University is set to release the SNAP admit card tomorrow, December 5, 2020. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website of SNAP- snaptest.org.

The University will organise the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test, or SNAP exam for admissions to MBA/PGDM courses. The test is scheduled for December 20, 2020, and January 6 and 9, 2021. It will be held in a computer-based mode at 94 centres across the country.

How To Download SNAP 2020 Admit Card

To download SNAP Admit Card 2020, candidates can follow the below steps:

STEP 1: Visit the official website of SNAP.

STEP 2: Then find and click the “Download Admit Card” button at the top of the page.

STEP 3: It will redirect you to the SNAP admit card page.

STEP 4: From there, enter the SNAP login credentials (Username and Password) to download the SNAP admit card.

STEP 5: Once you get the SNAP 2020 admit card, take a print out of it.

NOTE: Without a hard copy of the SNAP admit card, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination center.

SNAP 2020 Key Points