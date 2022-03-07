Smriti Irani To Present 'AICTE Lilavati Awards 2021' On Women Empowerment Tomorrow

Image credit: Screengrab/ YouTube The 2nd Lilavati Awards 2021 will be presented on March 8

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani will present the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) held '2nd Lilavati Awards 2021' on Women Empowerment on Tuesday, March 8 virtually. "Named after the great mathematician Lilavati, this year 27 teams comprising faculty and non- faculty members and students will be getting the award for contribution in eight fields of work," AICTE release mentioned. The AICTE event will be broadcasted live on YouTube.

Almost 500 teams participated in the competition, out of which 27 teams of faculty members, non-teaching staff, and students have been awarded for their contribution towards a more equitable society. The awards would be given in the following areas of work- Women and Adolescent Health, Self Defence, Environment, Sanitation and Hygiene, Literacy and Life Skills, Women Entrepreneurship, Legal Awareness, Technology for women, Women Innovators.





According to AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe, “We were absolutely overwhelmed with the response that we got for the Lilavati Awards. More than 500 teams participated and we had a tough time selecting the 27 best teams. The award intends to create an ambiance of ‘equality and fairness for women in all institutions regulated by AICTE. By this initiative, all the stakeholders (especially the girl students) would get a distinctive opportunity to work on and present a solution to the prevalent issues of gender discrimination, such as illiteracy, malnutrition, unemployment, economic and digital disparities, maternal mortality, human rights, etc. Also, teams comprising mainly of female members can showcase their contributions/successful efforts towards creating an all-inclusive, gender-sensitive, and empowering ecosystem.”