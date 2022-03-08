Smriti Irani To Confer 27 Teams AICTE Lilavati Awards Today

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Lilavati Awards will be presented today, March 8. The award in its second edition will be conferred by the Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani. As many as 27 teams comprising faculty and non- faculty members and students will receive the AICTE Lilavati Awards. The AICTE event will be broadcast live on YouTube from 4 pm.

Around 500 teams participated in the competition. The awards will be conferred for the teams contribution towards a more equitable society. The awards will be given in areas including Women and Adolescent Health, Self Defence, Environment, Sanitation and Hygiene, Literacy and Life Skills, Women Entrepreneurship, Legal Awareness, Technology for women, Women Innovators, an official statement said.

AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe in the statement said: “We were absolutely overwhelmed with the response that we got for the Lilavati Awards. More than 500 teams participated and we had a tough time selecting the 27 best teams.”

The award, the Chairman added, intends to create an ambiance of ‘equality and fairness for women in all institutions regulated by AICTE.

“By this initiative, all the stakeholders (especially the girl students) would get a distinctive opportunity to work on and present a solution to the prevalent issues of gender discrimination, such as illiteracy, malnutrition, unemployment, economic and digital disparities, maternal mortality, human rights, etc. Also, teams comprising mainly of female members can showcase their contributions/successful efforts towards creating an all-inclusive, gender-sensitive, and empowering ecosystem,” Mr Sahasrabudhe added.

