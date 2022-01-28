Smart India Hackathon 2022: Registration Process Begins From January 26, Important Details

Image credit: sih.gov.in Apply till March 31 at sih.gov.in

Smart India Hackathon 2022: The registration process of the fifth edition of the AICTE’s Smart India Hackathon has been started. The schools, colleges can register on the official website- sih.gov.in. They can apply till March 31.

The hackathon’s 2022 edition will have problem statements linked to a range of themes. The themes include- Agriculture, Foodtech and rural development, Blockchain and cybersecurity, Clean and Green Technology, Fitness and Sports, Heritage and Culture, MedTech/ BioTech/ HealthTech, Miscellaneous, Renewable/ Sustainable Energy, Robotics and Drones, Smart Automation, Smart Vehicles, Travel and Tourism, Transportation and Logistics, Disaster Management, Smart Education.

The process involves submission of problem statements by central and state ministries, departments, PSUs, industries and NGOs; review of submitted problem statements and finalisation by concerned committee and publishing finalised problem statements.

First held in 2017, the innovation cell of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, or MHRD,organises Smart India Hackathon once a year for students to come up with solutions to problems posed by ministries, public sector units, non-governmental organisations and industries. This year’s is a “software edition” and will be held online.