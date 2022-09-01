Smart India Hackathon 2022: Jamia Millia Islamia Students Win The First Prize

Image credit: PRO Jamia Millia Islamia The team ‘Epione’ won a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh

Smart India Hackathon 2022: The students of Jamia Millia Islamia bagged the first prize at the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2022 grand finale. The team ‘Epione’ won a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for their project. The 36-hour long hackathon was held on August 25, 26. ALSO READ | IGNOU Students Bag First Prize In Smart India Hackathon 2022 Grand Finale

The team Epione worked on the problem statement to promote self-care among students and to enhance their overall well-being including mental, physical and social health. As a solution, the team developed a cross- platform mobile application ‘Epione’ using Flutter as the framework and Dart as the programming language, as per Jamia Millia Islamia release.

The team decided to include four tracks, namely, Mental Health, Physical Health, Social Health and Work Health and within these they have specific features which the students can use daily. Along with these four tracks they also have four other features.

The features are- a) Students will be able to contact mental health experts through the app as accessibility to such experts is a major hindrance

B) Second one is an AI chatbot which can be used for assisting the users of the app

C) Third is a ‘Stories’ section where students can share their experiences and the fourth is an SOS feature which sends an emergency message along with the location of the sender.

The team Epione consisted of six members, all from B.Tech. 5th semester are- Arefa (Team leader), Aaliyah Beg, Faizan Choudhary, Lal Bihari Pandey, Fatima Shafique and Abbas Haider. Smart India Hackathon is a nationwide initiative of the Ministry of Education (MoE) to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems of the society. The hackathon was held at 75 nodal centres across the country offering students 476 problem statements received from 62 organisations.