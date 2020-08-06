SIH 2020: Defence Institute Of Advanced Technology Wins First Prize

  • Home
Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, or DIAT, Pune, won the first prize in Smart India Hackathon 2020. The team provided the solution for the face, expression and gesture recognition using Artificial Intelligence.

New Delhi:

The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, or DIAT, Pune, has won the first prize in Smart India Hackathon 2020 (SIH 2020). DIAT is an autonomous institution under the Department of Defence Research and Development. The six-member team of DIAT students, Age of Ultron, provided a solution titled ‘DRISHTI’ to recognise face, expression and gesture using Artificial Intelligence. Led by Dr Sunita Dhavale, the DIAT team won Rs 1 lakh for solving the problem statement in the category of software posed by Madhya Pradesh Government.

Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman, DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the DIAT Team on winning the award for a consecutive second time.

The SIH-2020, a 36-hour non-stop digital product building competition was a national level competition for software edition organised jointly by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). It was held between August 1 and August 3, 2020 at Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology (NIET), Uttar Pradesh.The Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the participants in a live event on August 1.

