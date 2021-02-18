SLAT 2021 On June 27; Application Forms Released

Symbiosis International University has released the Symbiosis Law Aptitude Test (SLAT) application form on its website siu.edu.in or sat-test.org. The law candidates will have to submit the online forms by June 4, 2021. SLAT 2021 will be conducted on June 27, 2021 from 9:30 am to 11:15 am. SLAT registration fee is Rs 1,950 for all the candidates. SLAT admit cards are expected to be released from June 14 to June 27. SLAT results will be declared on July 8 in the online mode.

SLAT or SET Law will be conducted for admissions into BA LLB and BBA LLB programmes offered by the University. A total of 900 seats are being offered to the candidates. The SLAT entrance exam will be followed by rounds of personal interview and written ability test also known as PI-WAT.

SLAT 2021 eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for SLAT 2021 should have passed Class 12 from a recognised board with at least 45 percent marks. Those who will appear for the Class 12 exam this year will also be eligible to appear for the entrance exam.

Steps to fill SLAT 2021 application form





Step 1 Visit the official website set-test.org and click on SLAT link

Step 2 Accept the terms and conditions and open the SLAT application form

Step 3 Enter personal information, communication details and school education details

Step 4 Enter personal details and educational details

Step 5 Select SLAT course name and select the exam centres options

Step 6 Complete SLAT application form and submit the application fee

Symbiosis Law school (SLS) offers 5-year integrated Undergraduate Programmes like Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws BA. LL.B( Honours) and Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Laws [BBA. LL.B(Honours)], BA. / BBA. LL.B, 3 year LL.B and one year LL.M programme.

It also offers 8 different Diploma Programmes and 19 Certificate Programmes.