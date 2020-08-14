SLAT 2020: Symbiosis Declares Result At set-test.org, Check Details Here

SLAT 2020: Symbiosis Declares Result At set-test.org

Symbiosis International (deemed) University has declared the results of Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) on Thursday, August 13. The result is now available on the official website at set-test.org.

To bring in some clarity on the matter, the officials made an announcement on the website, saying, ‘SLAT result will be available on August 13 after 8 pm.’

The SLAT 2020 examination was held from July 26 - 28. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, this year, the examination was conducted by SIU in an online remote proctored mode.

Students can download their scorecards by logging into the official website with SAT ID and password.

How to check the SLAT 2020 Result

Step 1. Visit the official website at set-test.org

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the SLAT 2020 result link

Step 3. Log in your SET ID and password

Step 4. Your SLAT 2020 result will be displayed on the screen.

SLAT 2020 results are gateway admissions into four Symbiosis Law Schools- SLS Noida, SLS Hyderabad, SLS Pune, and SLS Nagpur.

The students will now be invited for counselling and seat allotment processes as per their preferred law school. Those students who wish to apply in more than one law school will have to apply separately for each law school.