SKUAST Jammu Accredited As Grade-A University By ICAR

The SKUAST Jammu has been accredited 'grade-A' university for the period of five years from April 2021 to March 2026.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 27, 2022 9:55 am IST
Jammu:

The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST) has been accredited 'grade-A' university for the period of five years from April 2021 to March 2026, officials said on Thursday. The accreditation was issued by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, they said.

The decision was taken by the National Agricultural Education Accreditation Board (NAEAB) after following peer review of different activities and milestones achieved by the university in the fields of academics, research, extension and infrastructural development, officials said.

West Bengal Government To Move Bill To Replace Governor With CM As Chancellor Of State Universities
Admission Row: St Stephen's Says Will Continue With Interviews; Writes To Delhi University
NEET UG 2022 Correction Window Closes Today; Steps To Edit Application Form
ISC Semester 2 Political Science Exam Today; Guidelines To Follow
Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University To Offer Skills Training To Delhi's Prison Inmates
