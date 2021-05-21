Six Jamia Scholars Selected For Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF)

  • Home
Six research scholars of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, New Delhi have been selected for the Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF).

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 21, 2021 8:33 pm IST

New Delhi:

Six research scholars of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, New Delhi have been selected for the Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF).

Fozia Tabasum and Momina from the department of Civil Engineering, Azra Malik from the department of Electrical Engineering, Firoz Khan from the Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Aaliya Taiyab from the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Basic Sciences, and Ashi Saif from the Center for Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Sciences have been selected for the PMRF under the lateral entry scheme of the December 2020 drive, the university said.

Highlighting that five out of the six research scholars are girl students, JMI Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akthar said it shows how well they are doing in research.

She hoped that it would inspire other students, particularly girl students of the university to do well in science and research.

JMI stands for excellence and strives hard to provide its students every possible support to achieve great heights, Prof Akthar said.

The Vice-Chancellor also appreciated the efforts of Prof Abdul Quaiyum Ansari, Coordinator PMRF-JMI, for the achievement.

Prof Ansari said six researchers would receive Rs 70,000 for the first two years, Rs 75,000 for the third year, and Rs 80,000 for the fourth and fifth years undr the PMRF scheme.

Apart from this, each fellow will get a research grant of Rs 2 lakh per year under the scheme.

Earlier, under the lateral entry scheme of May 2020, two Jamia students – Marya Khan and Ms Abgeena Shabir, from the Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (CNN) – were selected for the fellowship, the university has informed.

