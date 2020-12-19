Six Candidates Win IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2020

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has awarded its innovator students with the Student Innovation Awards and AppNnovate IGNOU 2020 Awards on December 12, 2020 in a virtual ceremony. The awards were conferred by Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU.

IGNOU has been organising several activities to identify, support and nurture the innovator students in order to promote the culture of innovations in the varsity.

Shubhajit Bhattacharya, a student of Bachelor Degree (BA) programme of IGNOU was the recipient of the first prize for designing and developing an innovative two-wheeler for people with disability who don’t have both hands.

Second prize was given to Shrutee Bepari, a student of Master of Arts (Political Science) (MPS) programme for her innovation named Farmer Friendly Solar Based Fencer and Sprinkler which can be used for protecting the crops from stray animals.

Third prize was given jointly to Yugal Kishor, a student of the Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Development (PGDRD) programme and Milindshekhar Chandrashekhar Gupta, a student of the Master of Arts (Psychology) (MAPC) programme. Mr Koshor has developed an innovative device named Multi-Utility Contactless UV-Disinfecting System for COVID-19 while Mr Gupta has developed an innovative material New Innovative and Indigenous Bulletproof Material. The winners have been awarded cash prizes along with trophy and certificates.

In addition to this, two consolation prizes were also given to encourage the innovators. The recipients are Alok Sagar Goutam, a student of Post Graduate Diploma in Sustainability Science (PGDSS) for developing a Multi-directional Rotatory Disinfector and Humeera Mulla, a student of Post Graduate Diploma in Hospital and Health Management (PGDHMM) for her innovative process ORO-COV 19: The Mysterious Cavity for identifying the Covid-19 infected people.

Oum Prakash Sharma, Director, NICDE said, “After evaluation by a Committee of experts, six best entries were selected for the Student Innovation Award-2020 and four candidates were finalised for AppNnovate IGNOU-2020 Award.”