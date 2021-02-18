  • Home
SITEEE 2021 On June 27; Application Forms Released

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 18, 2021 11:26 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Symbiosis University, Pune has started the online registration process for SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) on its website set-test.org. The last date to fill the form is June 4, 2021 and the entrance exam will be conducted on June 27. The candidates will have to submit the SITEEE application form within the deadline along with the application fee. The last date for registration is June 4, 2021. SIT Engineering paper will be conducted in the morning shift from 9:30 am to 11:15 am.

Read More|| SLAT 2021 On June 27; Application Forms Released

The SITEEE application fee is Rs 2,000.The candidates can pay the application fee in the online mode or through the demand draft. The candidates have been advised to take a printout of the application fee receipt.

Direct link to register for SITEEE 2021

Steps to register for SITEEE 2021

Step 1 Visit the official website set-test.org

Step 2 Register for SITEEE 2021

Step 3 Upload candidate’s current photograph

Step 4 Ensure the information filled is correct and submit the form


SITEEE question paper 2021

SITEEE entrance exam will have 17 questions each from physics and chemistry and 36 questions from mathematics. Each question will be of two marks and the total marks of SITEEE 2021 will be 140. The time duration of the exam will be 95 minutes.

This year’s SITEEE score will be only valid for the academic session 2021-22.

In case of any doubt, the candidates can contact the Symbiosis University helpdesk at registrar@siu.edu.in.

Earlier in the day Symbiosis University released the application forms for its Law Entrance exam called as SLAT 2021.

