Manish Sisodia Visits Government School, Interacts With students

Manish Sisodia, who holds the Education Portfolio, visited Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in D- Block, Jahangirpuri today.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 29, 2022 10:18 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday visited a government school in Jahangirpuri and admonished an official for not ensuring adequate hygiene in the premises, according to an official statement. Mr Sisodia, who holds the Education Portfolio, visited Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in D- Block, Jahangirpuri.

He spoke to the students about academic activities and their experiences of studying new curricula -- the Happiness Curriculum and the Deshbhakti Curriculum. He also reviewed the progress of the reading campaign at the school.

During the visit, Mr Sisodia admonished the estate manager for not ensuring adequate hygiene in school premises. Mr Sisodia said strict action will be taken against the officials concerned for lack of cleanliness on campuses.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia Government Schools In Delhi

