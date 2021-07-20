  • Home
  • Education
  • Manish Sisodia Visits Delhi Schools, Interacts With Parents About Education Of Children At Special PTM

Manish Sisodia Visits Delhi Schools, Interacts With Parents About Education Of Children At Special PTM

Along with special PTMs, joint PTM for Class 6 is also being organised in Delhi government schools. On the second day of the special PTM, Mr Sisodia visited the schools in new Kondli, east Vinod Nagar and Mandawali.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 20, 2021 11:06 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Chhattisgarh: Schools, Colleges To Reopen For Classes 10, 12 From August 2
Haryana Board Reduces Class 10, 12 Syllabus For 2021-22 Session: Reports
Once India Starts Reopening Schools, It Will Be Wise To Begin With Primary Section: ICMR Chief
Punjab Allows Reopening Of Schools For Classes 10 To 12 From July 26
Another Board For Oral Vedic Traditions, Modern Subjects Being Considered: Education Minister
Delhi Government School Teachers Share Learning Strategies, Emotional Well-Being Tips With Parents
Manish Sisodia Visits Delhi Schools, Interacts With Parents About Education Of Children At Special PTM
Manish Sisodia visits schools, interacts with parents
New Delhi:

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited Delhi government schools on Tuesday and interacted with parents about education and social-emotional wellbeing of children during special parent-teacher meeting (PTM).

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has organised special PTMs from July 19 to 31. Along with special PTMs, joint PTM for Class 6 is also being organised in Delhi government schools. On the second day of the special PTM, Mr Sisodia visited the schools in new Kondli, east Vinod Nagar and Mandawali.

"After a long time, I got an opportunity to meet parents today due to the special PTM. I got a chance to interact with parents and listen to the challenges they are facing because of online classes. The emotional well-being and education of our students have been affected due to absence of physical classes in schools and through these special PTMs, I am sure all the problems related to online classes, social-emotional and mental wellbeing of students will be resolved," he said.

Mr Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister, said his government is working on many levels to make children emotionally strong. "In order to keep children away from depression and stress during the Covid period, teachers are taking mindfulness practice sessions through online classes under the Happiness Curriculum.

Along with this, members of the School Management Committee (SMC) are constantly connected with parents of children on phone and are working with the school to meet educational needs of children.

"Special PTM is also a step in this direction where teachers are teaching parents new parenting tricks, which will help with online learning of children and mitigate their stress," Mr Sisodia said. The PTM is being conducted in morning shift schools from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm. The PTM timings for evening shift schools are from 2 pm to 6 pm. The joint PTM is being organised for students transitioning to class 6 from MCD schools to Delhi government schools.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Authorities Should Not Insist On Students Being Vaccinated To Take CLAT 2021: Supreme Court
Authorities Should Not Insist On Students Being Vaccinated To Take CLAT 2021: Supreme Court
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Date For Class 6 Admission Announced
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Date For Class 6 Admission Announced
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE Class 10 Result Expected Soon On Official Websites
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE Class 10 Result Expected Soon On Official Websites
Chhattisgarh: Schools, Colleges To Reopen For Classes 10, 12 From August 2
Chhattisgarh: Schools, Colleges To Reopen For Classes 10, 12 From August 2
Karnataka Second PUC Results: 95,628 Students Secure Distinction
Karnataka Second PUC Results: 95,628 Students Secure Distinction
.......................... Advertisement ..........................