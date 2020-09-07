Delhi Second Best In Literacy Rate; Sisodia Praises Education Team

  • Home
According to the study, after Kerala, Delhi has the best literacy rate at 88.7 per cent, followed by Uttarkhand's 87.6 per cent, Himachal Pradesh's 86.6 per cent and Assam's at 85.9 per cent.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 7, 2020 9:42 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia congratulated the education team of his government on Monday after Delhi was ranked the second best in the country in literacy rate.

"Delhi ranks 2nd best in country in literacy rate. Congrats #TeamEducation Delhi. We will keep striving to reach 100%. Reducing stress should be highest priority. A suicide every hour is unacceptable! Initiatives like @HappinessDelhi are need of the hour & must b adopted widely," Sisodia said in a tweet, which was retweeted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The report on 'Household Social Consumption: Education in India as part of 75th round of National Sample Survey - from July 2017 to June 2018' provides for state-wise detail of literacy rate among the persons aged seven years and above. According to the study, after Kerala, Delhi has the best literacy rate at 88.7 per cent, followed by Uttarkhand's 87.6 per cent, Himachal Pradesh's 86.6 per cent and Assam's at 85.9 per cent.

With 96.2 per cent literacy, Kerala has once again emerged as the most literate state in the country, while Andhra Pradesh featured at the bottom with a rate of 66.4 per cent, showed a report based on National Statistical Office (NSO) survey. On the other hand, Rajasthan is the second worst performer with the literacy rate of 69.7 per cent. Bihar has a literacy rate of 70.9 per cent, Telangana 72.8 per cent, Uttar Pradesh 73 per cent and Madhya Pradesh 73.7 per cent. The study has pegged the overall literacy rate in the country at 77.7 per cent. In rural areas, the literacy rate is 73.5 per cent compared to 87.7 per cent in urban areas.

