Manish Sisodia Meets Delhi University Vice Chancellor, Discusses Issues Concerning Government-Funded Colleges

In the past, the university and the government have been locked in a tussle over the formation of governing bodies in colleges and issues of release of grant-in-aid to colleges.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 7, 2021 11:35 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday met Delhi University acting Vice Chancellor P C Joshi and other university officials and discussed the issues concerning colleges fully funded by the city government. Twenty-eight colleges of the university are partially or fully funded by the Delhi Government with 12 colleges fully funded by the dispensation.

In the past, the university and the government have been locked in a tussle over the formation of governing bodies in colleges and issues of release of grant-in-aid to colleges.

"Sh. Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM, Govt of NCT, Delhi along with Atishi Marlena met University team @UnivofDelhi team. Issues concerning Delhi Govt funded colleges were discussed cordially and amicably. It was decided to move ahead in close consultation for betterment of the colleges," the university said in a tweet.

Mr Sisodia tweeted, "Had a lunch meet with Prof P C Joshi - Vice Chancellor @UnivofDelhi and his dynamic team at his office today. We had a fruitful discussion about the future of higher education and how to create new opportunities for the children of Delhi.”

“Also got the opportunity to visit the cell where Shaheed Bhagat Singh was kept as a prisoner in June 1929, right after he bombed the British parliament. It reminded me of the sacrifices our brave freedom fighters have made to strengthen the ideals of democracy,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

