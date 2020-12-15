Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Launches Reading Portal For Children

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday launched a portal where at least 30 crore children can read stories. Mr Sisodia said it is very important to inculcate the habit of reading stories in children from an early age. Stories help children develop a mindset and enhance their reading ability, he said at the launch of Katha's new reading portal.

"This is why we have used stories to improve the level of reading in children in Delhi's government schools through schemes like 'Chunauti' and ‘Mission Buniyaad’. The Katha Institute has contributed immensely in these efforts," Mr Sisodia said.

"With this new e-portal launch, it is important to note that it won’t just be available in India, but will be accessible for children all over the world. With children finding themselves stuck inside the walls of their homes, it is even more integral that they have access to fun and meaningful stories, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis," he said at the virtual event.

Mr Sisodia also added that the Delhi Government has used storytelling in the Happiness and Entrepreneurship curriculums. "We are able to convey positive messages to children and make them understand the challenges of the country and the world through these stories," he said.