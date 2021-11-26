  • Home
Manish Sisodia Invites Punjab Minister Pargat Singh For Public Debate On Education Model

Manish Sisodia also proposed a joint visit to 10 government schools each in Punjab and Delhi.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 26, 2021 8:36 am IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday invited his Punjab counterpart Pargat Singh for a public debate on the education models of the two governments. He also proposed a joint visit to 10 government schools each in Punjab and Delhi.

"I'd like to invite Education Minister of Punjab Pargat Singh Official to jointly visit 10 Delhi government schools which we have reformed in last five years and 10 Punjab govt schools which his government has reformed in five years," Mr Sisodia tweeted.

"Then let's have a public debate on the education models of Delhi and Punjab," he said on Twitter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

