  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Inspects Proposed Site For Delhi Sports University

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Inspects Proposed Site For Delhi Sports University

Delhi Sports University: Mr Sisodia while inspecting the proposed site for the university said that the objective of Delhi Sports University is to promote world-class training, research and academics in the field of sports as well as health and exercise.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 18, 2020 3:14 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

DU Admission Against Second Cut-Off List Starts Tomorrow; Apply By October 21
DU Second Cut-Off 2020 Live Updates: Ramjas, SRCC, Hindu, Hansraj, LSR, Miranda House Colleges Cut-Offs Out
DU 2nd Cut-Off 2020 For Science: Admission Closes For Maths At LSR, Hansraj
DU 2nd Cut-Offs 2020: Admission To Economics, Commerce Courses Open At SRCC, Hansraj
Hindu College Second Cut-Off List Out; Economics, Commerce Cut-Offs Drop
SRCC Second Cut-Off List Out; Admissions Open In Economics, Commerce
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Inspects Proposed Site For Delhi Sports University
Manish Sisodia Inspects Proposed Site For Delhi Sports University
New Delhi:

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday, October 17, inspected the proposed site for Delhi Sports University at Mundka here. "Work for the university was disrupted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But now we want to pick up the pace of work as it is our dream to provide world-class opportunities to our children and youth in the field of education and sports," the Deputy Chief Minister who also holds the education portfolio said.

Mr Sisodia in his Twitter handle also said: "Delhi Sports University will be a state-of-the-art the art campus for our sportspersons that will help bring glory to Delhi and India!"

Mr Sisodia said that the objective of Delhi Sports University is to promote world-class training, research and academics in the field of sports as well as health and exercise. "It is our aim to provide multidisciplinary teaching and training in sports to ensure sports professionals are better prepared for a wide-range of employment opportunities. This university will also promote public health through sports in academia and make it more accessible to the public," the minister added.

Click here for more Education News
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Sports University Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2020 Results: 166 Students From Chhattisgarh Government's Prayas Initiative Clear NEET
NEET 2020 Results: 166 Students From Chhattisgarh Government's Prayas Initiative Clear NEET
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Calls Up NEET 2020 Topper Soyeb Aftab, Wishes Him Bright Future
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Calls Up NEET 2020 Topper Soyeb Aftab, Wishes Him Bright Future
Educational Institutions In Assam To Reopen From November 2
Educational Institutions In Assam To Reopen From November 2
CISCE Result 2020: ICSE, ISC Compartment Results Out; Details Here
CISCE Result 2020: ICSE, ISC Compartment Results Out; Details Here
DU Admission Against Second Cut-Off List Starts Tomorrow; Apply By October 21
DU Admission Against Second Cut-Off List Starts Tomorrow; Apply By October 21
.......................... Advertisement ..........................